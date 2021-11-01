Directori d'empreses
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Salaris

El salari de Chipper Cash oscil·la entre $31,840 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda baixa fins a $175,000 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Chipper Cash. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $175K
Científic de Dades
$144K
Analista Financer
$82.6K

Gestor de Programes
$31.8K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Chipper Cash és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $175,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Chipper Cash és $113,430.

