Chili Piper Salaris

El salari de Chili Piper oscil·la entre $70,350 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $136,953 per a un Èxit del Client a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Chili Piper. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $120K
Èxit del Client
$137K
Operacions de Personal
$83.6K

Dissenyador de Producte
$103K
Reclutador
$70.4K
Investigador UX
$114K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Chili Piper és Èxit del Client at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $136,953. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Chili Piper és $108,663.

