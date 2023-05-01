Directori d'empreses
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Salaris

El salari de Children's Hospital Los Angeles oscil·la entre $80,595 en compensació total anual per a un Analista Financer a la banda baixa fins a $161,700 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Científic de Dades
$141K
Analista Financer
$80.6K
Enginyer de Programari
$162K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Children's Hospital Los Angeles és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $161,700. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Children's Hospital Los Angeles és $140,700.

