Chick-fil-A Salaris

El salari de Chick-fil-A oscil·la entre $31,200 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $227,562 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Chick-fil-A. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Enginyer de Programari
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Enginyer de Dades

Científic de Dades
9 $167K
10 $207K
Atenció al Client
Median $32K

Vendes
Median $31.2K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $225K
Operacions de Negoci
$184K
Analista de Negoci
Median $104K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$79.7K
Analista de Dades
$101K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$184K
Dissenyador de Producte
$70.4K
Gestor de Producte
$177K
Gestor de Programes
$186K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $150K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Chick-fil-A és Enginyer de Programari at the 10 level amb una compensació total anual de $227,562. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Chick-fil-A és $151,996.

