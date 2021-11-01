Directori d'empreses
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Salaris

El salari de Chicago Trading oscil·la entre $90,450 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $270,000 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Chicago Trading. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $270K

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
Median $233K
Analista Financer
$231K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$221K
Reclutador
$90.5K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Chicago Trading és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $270,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Chicago Trading és $231,150.

