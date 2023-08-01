Directori d'empreses
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical Salaris

El salari de Chevron Phillips Chemical oscil·la entre $85,706 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $243,775 per a un Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Chevron Phillips Chemical. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $100K
Comptable
$92.5K
Analista de Negoci
$85.7K

Enginyer Químic
$93.5K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$244K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Chevron Phillips Chemical és Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $243,775. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Chevron Phillips Chemical és $93,530.

