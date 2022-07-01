Cherre Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Cherre oscil·la entre $85,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $201,488 per a un Reclutador a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cherre. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $85K

Enginyer de Dades

Gestor de Producte
Median $140K
Científic de Dades
$118K

Reclutador
$201K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Cherre és Reclutador at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $201,488. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Cherre és $128,800.

Altres recursos