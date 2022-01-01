Directori d'empreses
Checkmarx
Checkmarx Salaris

El salari de Checkmarx oscil·la entre $117,476 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $238,800 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Checkmarx. Darrera actualització: 9/6/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $118K
Màrqueting
$214K
Gestor de Producte
$117K

Vendes
$239K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$135K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$213K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Checkmarx és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $238,800. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Checkmarx és $173,938.

