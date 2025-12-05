La compensació de Arquitecte de Solucions in Canada a CGI totalitza CA$141K per year per a Solution Architect. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Canada totalitza CA$142K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de CGI. Última actualització: 12/5/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Títols inclososEnviar nou títol
