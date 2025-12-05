Directori d'empreses
CGI
CGI Gestor de Projectes Salaris

La compensació de Gestor de Projectes in Canada a CGI oscil·la entre CA$93.6K per year per a Project Manager i CA$113K per year per a Senior Project Manager. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Canada totalitza CA$98.7K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de CGI. Última actualització: 12/5/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Quins són els nivells professionals a CGI?

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Projectes a CGI in Canada és una compensació total anual de CA$128,107. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a CGI per al rol de Gestor de Projectes in Canada és CA$96,226.

Altres recursos

