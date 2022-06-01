Directori d'Empreses
CGG
CGG Salaris

El rang de salaris de CGG varia de $65,631 en compensació total anual per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $99,735 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de CGG. Última actualització: 8/17/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $68.3K
Analista de Dades
$86.6K
Científic de Dades
$65.6K

Enginyer Geològic
$69.7K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$99.7K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a CGG és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $99,735. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a CGG és de $69,650.

