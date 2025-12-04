Directori d'empreses
CEVA
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Maquinari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Maquinari

CEVA Enginyer de Maquinari Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Enginyer de Maquinari in Israel a CEVA totalitza ₪581K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de CEVA. Última actualització: 12/4/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
CEVA
SOC Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per any
$173K
Nivell
L3
Base
$131K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$21.3K
Anys a l'empresa
1 Any
Anys d'exp
6 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a CEVA?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Contribuir

Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Maquinari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Enginyer ASIC

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Maquinari a CEVA in Israel és una compensació total anual de ₪793,240. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a CEVA per al rol de Enginyer de Maquinari in Israel és ₪579,400.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a CEVA

Empreses relacionades

  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • Akamai
  • Citrix
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ceva/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.