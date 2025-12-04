Directori d'empreses
El paquet de compensació mitjà de Gestor de Projectes in United States a Cervello totalitza $180K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Cervello. Última actualització: 12/4/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Cervello
Project Manager
Boston, MA
Total per any
$180K
Nivell
-
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Anys a l'empresa
6 Anys
Anys d'exp
6 Anys
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Projectes a Cervello in United States és una compensació total anual de $186,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Cervello per al rol de Gestor de Projectes in United States és $178,000.

Altres recursos

