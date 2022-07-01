Directori d'Empreses
Cervello
Cervello Salaris

El rang de salaris de Cervello varia de $90,450 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $243,210 per a Gerent de Programa a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cervello. Última actualització: 8/17/2025

$160K

Gerent de Programa
$243K
Gerent de Projecte
$148K
Enginyer de Programari
$90.5K

PMF

The highest paying role reported at Cervello is Gerent de Programa at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cervello is $148,255.

