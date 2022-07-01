Directori d'Empreses
CertiK
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

CertiK Salaris

El rang de salaris de CertiK varia de $102,000 en compensació total anual per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $653,250 per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de CertiK. Última actualització: 8/17/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $160K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Científic de Dades
Median $102K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$209K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Dissenyador de Producte
$146K
Gestor de Producte
$219K
Gerent de Projecte
$653K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$175K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$624K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a CertiK és Gerent de Projecte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $653,250. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a CertiK és de $192,035.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a CertiK

Empreses relacionades

  • DoorDash
  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • Coinbase
  • Tesla
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos