CERN Científic de Dades Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Científic de Dades in Switzerland a CERN totalitza CHF 62K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de CERN. Última actualització: 12/4/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
CERN
Junior Fellow
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Total per any
$76.6K
Nivell
L2
Base
$76.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
3 Anys
Anys d'exp
3 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a CERN?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Científic de Dades a CERN in Switzerland és una compensació total anual de CHF 88,597. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a CERN per al rol de Científic de Dades in Switzerland és CHF 61,971.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a CERN

Altres recursos

