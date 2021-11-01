Cepheid Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de Cepheid varia de $68,340 en compensació total anual per a Servei al Client a l'extrem inferior a $196,015 per a Gerent de Programa a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cepheid. Última actualització: 8/17/2025

$160K

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $140K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $144K
Comptable
$147K

Enginyer Biomèdic
$194K
Enginyer Químic
$131K

Enginyer de processos

Servei al Client
$68.3K
Científic de Dades
$151K
Analista Financer
$147K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$171K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$112K
Gestor de Producte
$163K
Gerent de Programa
$196K
Gerent de Projecte
$168K
Operacions d'Ingressos
$181K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$171K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Cepheid és Gerent de Programa at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $196,015. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Cepheid és de $150,750.

