Centrica
Centrica Salaris

El rang de salaris de Centrica varia de $38,420 en compensació total anual per a Servei al Client a l'extrem inferior a $117,761 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Centrica. Última actualització: 8/17/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $103K
Assistent Administratiu
$38.7K
Servei al Client
$38.4K

Enginyer Elèctric
$66.8K
Gestor de Producte
$118K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Centrica és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $117,761. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Centrica és de $66,842.

