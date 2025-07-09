Directori d'empreses
Centific
Centific Salaris

El salari de Centific oscil·la entre $50,250 en compensació total anual per a un Recursos Humans a la banda baixa fins a $287,430 per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Centific. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $70K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
Median $95K
Servei al Client
$68.6K

Recursos Humans
$50.3K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$68.6K
Gestor de Programes
$287K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$80.1K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Centific is Gestor de Programes at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $287,430. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centific is $70,000.

Altres recursos