Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Salaris

El salari de Centers for Disease Control and Prevention oscil·la entre $111,000 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $195,975 per a un Investigador UX a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

Científic de Dades
Median $111K

Informàtica Sanitària

Economist
Median $140K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$133K

Gestor de Projectes
$149K
Investigador UX
$196K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention és Investigador UX at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $195,975. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention és $140,000.

