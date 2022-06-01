Directori d'empreses
Centerfield
Centerfield Salaris

El salari de Centerfield oscil·la entre $58,531 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $248,750 per a un Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Centerfield. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$122K
Màrqueting
$249K
Dissenyador de Producte
$58.5K

Vendes
$151K
Enginyer de Programari
$101K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Centerfield és Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $248,750. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Centerfield és $121,605.

Altres recursos