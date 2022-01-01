Censys Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Censys oscil·la entre $122,400 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $289,100 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Censys. Darrera actualització: 9/9/2025

$160K

Gestor de Producte
$289K
Reclutador
$122K
Enginyer de Programari
$199K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Censys és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $289,100. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Censys és $198,716.

