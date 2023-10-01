Directori d'empreses
Cellebrite
Cellebrite Salaris

El salari de Cellebrite oscil·la entre $125,143 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $226,125 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cellebrite. Darrera actualització: 9/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $125K
Científic de Dades
$134K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$226K

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Cellebrite és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $226,125. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Cellebrite és $133,926.

