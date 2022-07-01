Directori d'empreses
Cedar Gate Technologies
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Cedar Gate Technologies Salaris

El salari de Cedar Gate Technologies oscil·la entre $2,665 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda baixa fins a $162,185 per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cedar Gate Technologies. Darrera actualització: 9/9/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Científic de Dades
$90.5K
Gestor de Projectes
$162K
Enginyer de Programari
$5.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$2.7K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Cedar Gate Technologies és Gestor de Projectes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $162,185. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Cedar Gate Technologies és $48,067.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Cedar Gate Technologies

Empreses relacionades

  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos