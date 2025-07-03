Career Confidential Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Career Confidential oscil·la entre $33,182 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Civil a la banda baixa fins a $49,251 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Career Confidential. Darrera actualització: 11/17/2025

Enginyer Civil
$33.2K
Reclutador
$38.4K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$44.6K

Enginyer de Programari
$49.3K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Career Confidential és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $49,251. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Career Confidential és $41,485.

