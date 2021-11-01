Directori d'Empreses
Caption Health
Caption Health Salaris

El rang de salaris de Caption Health varia de $129,848 en compensació total anual per a Analista de Negocis a l'extrem inferior a $186,563 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Caption Health. Última actualització: 8/13/2025

$160K

Analista de Negocis
$130K
Gestor de Producte
$187K
Enginyer de Programari
$164K

PMF

The highest paying role reported at Caption Health is Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Caption Health is $164,175.

