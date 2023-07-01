Directori d'empreses
Capital Technology Group
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Capital Technology Group is a consulting company that offers technical leadership and expertise in various business needs and information technologies. They specialize in enterprise architecture, application integration, custom application development, big data, and search. With a team of experienced consultants, they manage the entire software development lifecycle, from understanding business requirements to delivering high-quality software. They have been serving government and commercial clients in the Washington, DC area since 2010.

    capitaltg.com
    Lloc web
    2010
    Any de fundació
    60
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Altres recursos