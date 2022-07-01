Directori d'Empreses
Capital Rx
Capital Rx Salaris

El rang de salaris de Capital Rx varia de $122,640 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $150,000 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Capital Rx. Última actualització: 8/13/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $150K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Científic de Dades
$131K
Dissenyador de Producte
$123K

Gestor de Producte
$136K
Vendes
$146K
El rol més ben pagat informat a Capital Rx és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $150,000. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Capital Rx és de $135,675.

Altres recursos