Directori d'empreses
Canadian Solar
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Canadian Solar Salaris

El salari de Canadian Solar oscil·la entre $68,241 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $298,500 per a un Jurídic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Canadian Solar. Darrera actualització: 9/11/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Analista de Negoci
$81.6K
Analista de Dades
$68.2K
Jurídic
$299K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Enginyer Mecànic
$134K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Canadian Solar és Jurídic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $298,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Canadian Solar és $107,963.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Canadian Solar

Empreses relacionades

  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos