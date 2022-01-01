Directori d'Empreses
Cambium Learning Group
Cambium Learning Group Salaris

El rang de salaris de Cambium Learning Group varia de $50,250 en compensació total anual per a Recursos Humans a l'extrem inferior a $159,120 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cambium Learning Group. Última actualització: 8/12/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $146K
Científic de Dades
$111K
Recursos Humans
$50.3K

Gestor de Producte
$159K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$121K
Redactor Tècnic
$63.7K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Cambium Learning Group is Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cambium Learning Group is $115,545.

