Calix Salaris

El rang de salaris de Calix varia de $75,891 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $271,460 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Calix. Última actualització: 8/12/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $75.9K
Cap de Gabinet
$78.8K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$192K

Dissenyador de Producte
$186K
Gestor de Producte
$122K
Enginyer Comercial
$121K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$271K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$176K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Calix és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $271,460. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Calix és de $149,138.

Altres recursos