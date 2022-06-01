Directori d'empreses
Bynder
Bynder Salaris

El salari de Bynder oscil·la entre $56,013 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $158,308 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bynder. Darrera actualització: 9/11/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $70.7K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $56K
Científic de Dades
$72K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$64.7K
Màrqueting
$66.9K
Gestor de Producte
$158K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$130K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Bynder és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $158,308. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bynder és $70,728.

