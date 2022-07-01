Directori d'empreses
Bybit
Bybit Salaris

El salari de Bybit oscil·la entre $29,850 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $131,829 per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bybit. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $110K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Analista de Dades
Median $118K
Analista de Negoci
$132K

Màrqueting
$73.9K
Enginyer Mecànic
$50.2K
Dissenyador de Producte
$111K
Gestor de Producte
$67.9K
Vendes
$29.9K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Bybit és Analista de Negoci at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $131,829. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bybit és $91,900.

