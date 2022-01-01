Directori d'empreses
Bungie
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Bungie Salaris

El salari de Bungie oscil·la entre $108,455 en compensació total anual per a un Cybersecurity Analyst a la banda baixa fins a $285,420 per a un Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bungie. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $163K

Enginyer de Software de Videojocs

Recursos Humans
$187K
Màrqueting
$285K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Gestor de Producte
$249K
Reclutador
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$143K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Bungie és Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $285,420. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bungie és $186,930.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Bungie

Empreses relacionades

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Scopely
  • Pocket Gems
  • PlayStation
  • Gracenote
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos