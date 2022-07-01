Directori d'empreses
BuildZoom
    BuildZoom is a better way to remodel. We connect homeowners to the most reliable general contractors in their area and make remodeling simpler, cheaper and more predictable. Our technology harvests public data on every licensed contractor in the United States, including license information, building permits, bond and insurance information and other government records. We also collect homeowner reviews, peer endorsements from contractors and partner with private groups to help consumers make the right decisions. Contractors get tools to upload project photos, additional information about their business and connect with new clients. Meanwhile our home improvement forum lets them build credibility and improve their BuildZoom ranking by answering homeowners’ questions.

    buildzoom.com
    2012
    180
    $10M-$50M
