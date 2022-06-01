Directori d'empreses
Buckman
    Buckman is completely committed to helping our customers succeed, regardless of the challenges facing them, the industry they operate in or their location in the world. To fulfill that commitment, we surround our rigorously trained industry experts with the highest-quality chemicals, the latest smart technology and advanced data analysis. All focused on helping your operation improve productivity, increase profitability, and ensure safety, compliance and sustainability. That’s more than chemistry. That’s Chemistry, connected.

    buckman.com
    Lloc web
    1945
    Any de fundació
    1,750
    Núm. d'empleats
    $500M-$1B
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

