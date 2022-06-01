Directori d'Empreses
BTC
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

BTC Salaris

El rang de salaris de BTC varia de $21,710 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $84,356 per a Enginyer Comercial a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BTC. Última actualització: 8/20/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$50.1K
Enginyer Comercial
$84.4K
Enginyer de Programari
$21.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli BTC:ssa on Enginyer Comercial at the Common Range Average level vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $84,356. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
BTC:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $50,065.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a BTC

Empreses relacionades

  • Uber
  • Stripe
  • DoorDash
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos