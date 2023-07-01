Directori d'empreses
Brickell Biotech
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Brickell Biotech que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in the United States. They focus on developing prescription therapeutics for autoimmune, inflammatory, and debilitating diseases. Their products include sofpironium bromide, BBI-02, BBI-10, and next-generation kinase inhibitors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with various organizations. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics was previously known as Brickell Biotech and changed its name in September 2022. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

    http://www.brickellbio.com
    Lloc web
    2009
    Any de fundació
    31
    Núm. d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Brickell Biotech

    Empreses relacionades

    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos