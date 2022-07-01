Directori d'empreses
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Salaris

El salari de BlueVoyant oscil·la entre $81,258 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Ciberseguretat a la banda baixa fins a $286,560 per a un Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BlueVoyant. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $127K

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$287K
Gestor de Producte
$153K

Vendes
$84.6K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$81.3K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a BlueVoyant és Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $286,560. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a BlueVoyant és $127,000.

