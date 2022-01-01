Directori d'empreses
BlueVine
BlueVine Salaris

El salari de BlueVine oscil·la entre $100,890 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $270,000 per a un Desenvolupament de Negoci a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BlueVine. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
Median $270K
Analista de Dades
$101K
Analista Financer
$114K

Màrqueting
$149K
Gestor de Socis
$259K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $151K
Gestor de Producte
$199K
Enginyer de Programari
$141K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$264K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a BlueVine és Desenvolupament de Negoci amb una compensació total anual de $270,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a BlueVine és $151,000.

Altres recursos