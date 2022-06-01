Directori d'empreses
Blucora
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Blucora que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Blucora, Inc. is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, an industry-leading tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. WE TURN TAXES INTO OPPORTUNITYFor many, taxes represent anxiety and lack of control. We‘re changing that, by empowering people with tools, knowledge, and services that help them to use their taxes to increase wealth and improve their financial future.With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

    blucora.com
    Lloc web
    1996
    Any de fundació
    560
    Núm. d'empleats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Blucora

    Empreses relacionades

    • BNY Mellon
    • Citizens Bank
    • CNO Financial Group
    • Citi
    • JPMorgan Chase
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos