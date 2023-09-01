Directori d'empreses
Blinkit Salaris

El salari de Blinkit oscil·la entre $1,656 en compensació total anual per a un Comptable a la banda baixa fins a $84,834 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Blinkit. Darrera actualització: 9/12/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer 1 $34.7K
Software Engineer 2 $48.1K
Software Engineer 3 $84.8K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
Median $47.8K
Gestor de Producte
Median $43.2K

Comptable
$1.7K
Assistent Administratiu
$4.8K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$44K
Analista de Negoci
$24.6K
Analista de Dades
$20.6K
Recursos Humans
$4.4K
Gestor de Programes
$14K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Blinkit és Enginyer de Programari at the Software Engineer 3 level amb una compensació total anual de $84,834. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Blinkit és $29,655.

