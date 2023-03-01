Directori d'empreses
Blinkist Salaris

El salari de Blinkist oscil·la entre $49,575 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $165,219 per a un Cap d'Estat Major a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Blinkist. Darrera actualització: 9/6/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $76.2K
Cap d'Estat Major
$165K
Recursos Humans
$53.4K

Màrqueting
$49.6K
Gestor de Producte
$115K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$95.5K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Blinkist is Cap d'Estat Major at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,219. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blinkist is $85,814.

Altres recursos