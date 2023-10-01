Directori d'empreses
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Salaris

El salari de Blankfactor oscil·la entre $23,623 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $180,900 per a un Information Technologist (IT) a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Blankfactor. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Enginyer de Programari
$23.6K

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$112K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Blankfactor és Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $180,900. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Blankfactor és $85,994.

Altres recursos