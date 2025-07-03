Directori d'empreses
Blacklane
Blacklane Salaris

El salari de Blacklane oscil·la entre $40,542 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda baixa fins a $153,263 per a un Operacions de Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Blacklane. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $87.9K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$64.4K
Analista de Dades
$73K

Operacions de Màrqueting
$153K
Gestor de Producte
$105K
Gestor de Programes
$40.5K
PMF

Altres recursos