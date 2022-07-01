Directori d'empreses
Bitrise
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Bitrise Salaris

El salari de Bitrise oscil·la entre $52,260 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $209,040 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bitrise. Darrera actualització: 9/12/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Màrqueting
$95.4K
Dissenyador de Producte
$52.3K
Gestor de Producte
$125K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Gestor de Programes
$133K
Enginyer de Programari
$209K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Bitrise je Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $209,040. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Bitrise je $124,936.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Bitrise

Empreses relacionades

  • Stripe
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Roblox
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos