BigBear.ai Salaris

El rang de salaris de BigBear.ai varia de $109,450 en compensació total anual per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $173,865 per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BigBear.ai. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $118K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Èxit del Client
$171K
Científic de Dades
$109K

Dissenyador de Producte
$174K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a BigBear.ai és Dissenyador de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $173,865. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a BigBear.ai és de $144,363.

Altres recursos