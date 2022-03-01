Directori d'empreses
BharatPe
BharatPe Salaris

El salari de BharatPe oscil·la entre $27,528 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $136,774 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BharatPe. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $27.5K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $50K
Dissenyador de Producte
$85.5K

Gestor de Projectes
$46.8K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$137K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$94.4K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a BharatPe és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $136,774. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a BharatPe és $67,730.

Altres recursos