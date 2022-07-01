Directori d'Empreses
Bestow
Bestow Salaris

El rang de salaris de Bestow varia de $34,423 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Civil a l'extrem inferior a $172,891 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bestow. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Enginyer Civil
$34.4K
Dissenyador de Producte
$134K
Gestor de Producte
$173K

Enginyer de Programari
$125K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Bestow és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $172,891. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Bestow és de $129,875.

