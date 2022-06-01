Directori d'empreses
Berkadia
Berkadia Salaris

El salari de Berkadia oscil·la entre $9,652 en compensació total anual per a un Analista Financer a la banda baixa fins a $201,000 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Berkadia. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $120K
Analista Financer
Median $9.7K
Científic de Dades
$201K

Dissenyador de Producte
$117K
Gestor de Producte
$44.5K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Berkadia és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $201,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Berkadia és $116,580.

